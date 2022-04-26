Kidnapped Gauteng girl (3) reunited with family, four people arrested

The little girl was kidnapped last Thursday outside a school in Springs on the East Rand by a woman who pretended to be her minder.

JOHANNESBURG - A three-year-old child in Gauteng has been reunited with her family unharmed following a kidnapping ordeal.

The alleged kidnappers subsequently demanded millions of rands for her safe return and on Monday night a multi-disciplinary task team swooped on the four suspects in a staged ransom handover at the Eastgate Mall.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has previously said that officers were closely monitoring this category of crime, which has been on the increase with more children and businesspeople falling victim.

The police’s Athlenda Mathe said that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola commended all involved in securing the girl’s safe return.

"The four suspects have been arrested and at the scene, police also seized and recovered two unlicensed firearms as well as two vehicles. The South African Police Service takes this opportunity to encourage parents to provide full names and details of the next of kin or guardians of their children at schools to ensure strangers don’t have easy access to their children," Mathe said.