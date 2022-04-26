Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer says her recusal from Meyiwa trial will prejudice client

Magdalene Moonsamy was on a watching brief for Khumalo in the High Court in Pretoria, when prosecutor George Baloyi asked for her to be excused from the courtroom.

JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo’s lawyer said that the court’s decision to have her excused from proceedings in the murder trial of her boyfriend, Senzo Meyiwa, prejudiced her client.

Magdalene Moonsamy was on a watching brief for Khumalo in the High Court in Pretoria, when prosecutor George Baloyi asked for her to be excused from the courtroom.

This was not the first time that her presence was challenged – on Friday, defence lawyer Advocate Malesale Teffo said that he was "uncomfortable" with Moonsamy’s presence but the judge dismissed his request to have her excused.

On Monday, presiding Judge Tshifiwa Maumela granted the prosecution’s request, saying that it was "for the sake of the purity of the process".

While she didn’t vehemently protest, Moonsamy argued that proceedings were in any case being broadcast live to the public.

Moonsamy said that the decision would prejudice her client.

"Of course, it will prejudice my client. I mean what are you uncomfortable with me doing? Taking notes and making sure that I understand what the dynamics are within the courtroom?"

She said that while the State was still uncertain whether Khumalo would testify as a witness, they would return to court at a later stage.

"It’s not a permanent recusal of myself. We will remain to present and we will continue on that," Moonsamy said.

The trial against the five men accused of killing the soccer star resumes on Tuesday, with more evidence from the first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who attended to the scene of the October 2014 shooting.