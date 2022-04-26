Kelly Khumalo’s been on trial by society since Meyiwa's death, says lawyer

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed at Kelly Khumalo's mother's Vosloorus home - in what has been reported as a foiled robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing Kelly Khumalo said her client has been on trial by society since the 2014 murder of her then-boyfriend and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at Khumalo's mother's Vosloorus home - in what has been reported as a foiled robbery.

On Monday Judge Tshifiwa Maumela granted the prosecution's request to have Khumalo's lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy - who had been conducting a "watching brief" - to be excused from proceedings as the first witness was about to take the stand.

It's taken eight years with wrongful arrests, speculations, and perceived police inaction before the case successfully reached the courts.

Five men stand accused of killing the soccer star - who was 27-years-old and at the peak of his career when he died.

Moonsamy said the public had always wanted someone to blame.

"There is a perception that my client has a role to play, if that was the case the have been numerous occasions where we have compliant with the police, we have been compliant with the state. We have been cooperating going to interviews, we have using their constitutional right to she has been on trial till today since Senzo passed away".

Moonsamy said her client was also a victim of the robbery.