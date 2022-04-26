FREE SPEECH! What Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of us

Elon Musk has brokered a deal to takeover Twitter for $44bn

Musk, the world's richest man wants to turn the platform into a haven for free speech

His takeover has raised concerns about Twitter becoming a platform to promote hate speech

There has been much reaction on the social media and the internet to SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter.

Musk brokered a $44 billion (R690 million) takeover of the social media platform.

The world's richest man says he wants to make content less regulated, which has excited conservative users, but left others concerned about what this might mean in terms of the integrity of the news being put out on the social media platform.

Anton Harber, Caxton Professor of Journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand says Musk's Twitter takeover raises serious concerns.

The four biggest social media platforms are owned by two billionaires of dubious behavioral and ethical standings. Anton Harber - Caxton Professor of Journalism at Wits University