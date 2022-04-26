Fire chief attributes cut hoses during Langa fire to panic, not sabotage

City officials believe more homes could have been saved had water hoses not been tampered with.

CAPE TOWN - A firefighter has offered an explanation of why hoses were cut amid a shack fire at the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa.

The blaze over the Easter long weekend left more than 700 people homeless and the cause remains undetermined.

City officials believe more homes could have been saved had water hoses not been tampered with.

"The people are not cutting the water supply to stop us from putting out the fire. I think it's a case of panicking and they're wanting to pour the water on the fire themselves".

Epping Station Commander Ashlyn Hearn believes anxious residents may have been trying to fill buckets to save their homes.

"You know they are certain opportunists and criminality also involved, and it's not the whole community just some like over the weekend some altercation. Some panicking going on, and we find that it is a common occurrence it's not something unique".

He said a shortage of working fire hydrants is also an issue.

"At this entrance for example the access to the fire was two ways out, the water was also an issue because we found that most of the water hydrants were vandalised. And the closed water hydrant was about 500 metres away so that also complicates things".