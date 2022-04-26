Elon Musk is buying twitter, what does this mean for the platform?

Since the announcement, people have been speculating what the changes to the platform could be, from the potential of adding an edit button, to the risk of former US president Donald Trump returning to the app.

JOHANNESBURG - Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has made a successful bid for Twitter and is officially buying the platform for $44 billion.

Musk says he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech, that this is the bedrock of a society and Twitter is the metaphorical time square.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO at World Wide Worx, about what the impact could be of the billionaire taking over this platform.

Goldstuck believes that the biggest change will be to the business side of Twitter and how it is run. He also believes that Musk has definitely shown his success in that regard.

The most significant shift I think will be in the business model of Twitter. Everyone is on their high horse about free speech... but the real impact be on how its run as a business and there Musk has a fantastic track record of proving that he can execute in business. Arthur Goldstuck, tech analyst for World Wide Worx

Musk is not the first billionaire to buy a public platform like this, as Amazon founder', Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post a few years ago.

While some have expressed concern over Musk taking over the platform, Goldstuck says we should hope this move is a show of ego rather than control.

Whether this change of ownership is positive or not, it seems only time will tell.

