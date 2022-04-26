Desperate for closure, KZN families continue search for missing loved ones

In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month, scores of people - many of them children - have been left unaccounted for, leaving families across the province in agonising limbo.

DURBAN - In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal earlier this month, scores of people - many of them children - have been left unaccounted for, leaving families across the province in agonising limbo.

The last time Nathi Xhegwana and his twin sisters, Tammy Thembeni and Tracy Thembekile Xhegwana, were all together was over Christmas.

It’s a memory he will always hold close to his heart, having now accepted that he will likely never see them, or his six-year-old niece, Lubanzi Xhegwana, alive again.

"It was very special," he said.

"It had been a long time since I saw them. We spent some time as a family, not knowing it was our last time being together."

Tammy, Tracy and little Lubanzi are thought to have been swept away by the raging waters after their home in Tshelimnyama, near Mariannhill, collapsed in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, 12 April.

When Nathi heard the news the next day, he raced to the province from his home in the Eastern Cape.

When he got there, he was shocked to find that aside from a lone mattress and a handful of personal items, there was nothing left.

It’s now been two weeks since then and they have still not been found.

Police search and rescue teams have thrice visited the scene to try and locate them and the family has been scouring local hospitals and mortuaries. But none of these efforts have borne any fruit as of yet.

While the family is desperately hanging onto the hope that their loved ones could still be found alive, Nathi said that they had accepted that it was unlikely at this stage.

But they can not move on until they locate them - even if they didn’t survive.

"What would make things worse for us is not finding them. I don't think even them, that they would rest wherever they would be. Even my mother, I don't think my mother would cope if she didn't know where they were buried, even for me," Nathi said.

Philile Gumbi, whose eight-year-old daughter, Lubanzi Gumbi, together with her two nieces, Slindokuhle Gumbi and Asanda Cele, also disappeared during the floods, echoed these sentiments.

The children were swept away after a massive pipe broke loose and ploughed into their home in Wushini, KwaNgcolisi, in the first downpour on the night of 11 April.

To date, they too have still not been found.

Philile is still in shock.

"Even now I still can’t believe it," she said, adding that she keeps expecting her daughter to simply turn up.

But she, like Nathi, accepts that Lubanzi likely didn’t make it.

"All I need right now is closure. If I find her not alive, it’s fine. But the fact that I’ve got her body, I know where I buried her - I think that will free my soul," she said.

The Xhegwana and Gumbi families are but two of scores who are still looking for loved ones who disappeared in the floods.

Emergency workers from across the country - and representing a wide range of different state organisations, including the SAPS, metro police, fire and rescue services and the South African Air Force - have descended on KwaZulu-Natal in the wake of the catastrophic floods. They have been working around the clock to try and locate as many of the missing as possible. But it’s a mammoth task - with the latest figures released by Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday, putting the total number of people who are still missing at 54. And even with the additional support, they are stretched thin.

Private organisations have also been offering their support, among them Gift of the Givers - which has, through its own hotline, recorded more than 200 reports of missing people over the course of the last two weeks.

The organisation’s founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman - who, along with his team, has worked in disaster zones around the world - said that in KwaZulu-Natal, what were streams in many cases became raging rivers as a result of the speed and volume of the water.

"You saw the containers floating on the N2. Now for containers to float on the N2, you need a lot of water and you need a lot of force. If that’s what it did to containers on the N2, what will it do to people’s homes that are made of cardboard and corrugated sheeting?" he said.

"And in low areas, where the water levels rise very rapidly, that happens and the houses get pushed?"

Those staying in shacks and homes without a proper foundation, would have been especially vulnerable, he said.

"It’s not like a solid house where a person can hold onto a door, or hold onto a railing in the house. In a shack you don’t have anything to hold onto, the whole shack wall collapses. And we’ve seen it so many times where the whole thing collapses and as the force of water forces the person out of the shack and downstream, people try to catch their children or their wives or their mothers and inevitably you can't hold it because of the raging force of that water," he explained.

"And people get washed away. And if the water is very strong and if you float away and it goes downstream, it will take you kilometres away. And that's why it’s very, very hard to find people so many kilometres away," Sooliman said.

He said that the question then became whether the person was trapped underneath debris or rubble.

"If that happens, if they die, immediately the DNA starts degrading and the dog can sniff that. But with flowing water, it can be confusing as to where exactly the person is. It’s the same thing with mud. When mud falls on a person and a dog gets a smell, it's very difficult to pinpoint. The smell becomes very diffused inside the mud. And then the dog doesn't know, he points to one point and it could 50 or 60 metres away. And even in the river, it could be several metres away. So it's very, very hard to find exactly where the body is."

The reality is that it could be weeks before some of the missing are found - and that some may never be.

But the families of those missing have made it clear, they will never stop looking.

"We’re not going anywhere," said Nathi.

"I don’t think we’ll be able to rest or be able to live with ourselves not even knowing where they are lying. We have to find them. Even if we find their bones, it’s fine, we have to get closure."

Local organisation Renegades Search and Rescue has been assisting families in trying to find their loved ones who are missing at the moment and guiding them through the process. The organisation’s Dawn Gounden offered the following advice: "Anyone looking for any person missing as a result of the floods, should first check the state mortuary. Should there be no positive results, you should then proceed to your nearest SAPS and open a missing persons report. A clear, recent, printed photograph must be taken with."