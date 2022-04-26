DA asks Parly Speaker to probe Scopa chair Hlengwa's conduct in spat with Mavuso

Mkhuleko Hlengwa chairs the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and got into a war-of-words with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso last week at a parliamentary meeting.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has asked the National Assembly Speaker to investigate Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Hlengwa chairs the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) and got into a war-of-words with Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso last week at a parliamentary meeting.

He had reprimanded Mavuso after she told the committee that the power company's current top brass could not be held responsible for ongoing rolling power cuts, blaming the African National Congress (ANC) for the mess at the power utility.

ALSO READ:

• Eskom board's Busisiwe Mavuso defends her decision to walk out of Scopa meeting

• Mavuso’s future as Eskom board member comes into question

• Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess'

• We won't be the 'fall guy' for ANC-led government failures, says Eskom's Mavuso

"You're not going to come now at midstream of our oversight of Eskom which began in earnest in 2019 for these kind of theatrics. I just won't stand for it, so I'm suppressing this matter now," he said during the meeting.

To which Mavuso responded: "It wasn't theatrics chairperson, it was facts."

Mavuso eventually walked out of the meeting.

The DA has written to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asking for Hlengwa to be suspended while his conduct is probed.

It seems that the country narrowly missed another round of rolling blackouts.

Eskom had warned early on Monday afternoon that the power system was severely constrained and asked South Africans to cut consumption wherever they could.

Multiple generators were lost over the past weekend but some at other power plants were returned to service on Monday.