Court hears detailed account of evidence collection at Senzo Meyiwa murder scene

JOHANNESBURG - The State has gone to great lengths to prove the thoroughness and distinction practiced by police when collecting evidence at the scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

The five men accused of being behind the soccer star’s murder spent the day in the dock in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

They return to court on Tuesday morning for the trial into the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

Meyiwa, who was also an Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

For most of day one of the trial on Monday, the State had Sergeant Thabo Mosia on the stand, while answering Advocate George Baloyi's questions, he gave a detailed outline of how evidence was collected on the scene of Meyiwa’s murder.

"So in brief Sergeant Mosia, you personally delivered the exhibits. Firstly, the bullet fragment as well as the bullet projectile as well as the swabs?" Baloyi asked.

"That's correct, my lord," Mosia responded.

But he hasn’t completed his testimony and will have to return to the witness stand on Tuesday morning.

Among the questions he will have to address is whether or not he thought the scene had been tampered with before his arrival in the early hours of 27 October 2014.

He and Advocate Baloyi have committed to addressing this question in his testimony on Tuesday.