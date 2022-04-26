Cosatu's May Day celebrations recommit to ending inhumane working conditions

The trade union federation shared on Monday, it's plans for International Workers Day happening on the 1st of May.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says it will use this year's May Day celebrations to recommit to the fight against slave wages, retrenchments and inhumane working conditions.

On Monday, the trade union federation shared its plans for International Workers Day happening on 1 May.

It's also used the opportunity to share a message of support with striking Sibanye mineworkers saying their unity and determination inspirational.

Cosatu said one of its biggest fights is against retrenchments as it aims to address record unemployment of 46%.

It's pledged to lead workers to fight for decent wages, to put food on the table and clothe their families.

The trade union federation said its priorities also include tackling unaffordable electricity and petrol price increases.

Marches and rallies will be held across seven provinces while Cosatu has decided to give up big May Day celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal and instead donate that money to communities affected by the recent floods.