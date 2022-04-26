CoJ council to deliberate on Al Jama-ah no-confidence motion against Da Gama

Minority party Al Jama-ah accused Council Spaeker Vasco da Gama of allowing the Democratic Alliance to interfere with council business thus failing to safeguard its independence.

JOHANNESBURG - Council in the City of Johannesburg will deliberate over a motion of no confidence against Speaker Vasco da Gama on Tuesday.

Minority party Al Jama-ah accused Da Gama of allowing his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), political stance to interfere with council business thus failing to safeguard its independence.

It said that he failed to ensure that there was proper public participation during the election of council committee chairpersons.

Al Jama-ah also said that Da Gama ignored an agreement reached with Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile on conditions that voting needed to take place under.

In January, following disruptions during a City of Joburg council sitting, it elected new committee chairs with the African National Congress (ANC) and the smaller parties like Al Jama-ah having walked out during proceedings.

They wanted the voting to happen via secret ballot.

Da Gama, who was removed through a motion of no confidence in 2019, said that he was not worried.

"The coalition seems stable. The coalition is against the motion brought about by the Al Jama-ah and that motion is going to be defeated," Da Gama said.