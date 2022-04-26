Case against estranged wife of advocate Mokhari postponed

The trio appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates' Court on Monday where they were each released on R3,000 bail without conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the estranged wife of renowned senior counsel William Mokhari and two men has been postponed to mid-June.

The trio appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday where they were each released on R3,000 bail without conditions.

They're facing a charge of conspiracy to kill Mokhari.

Shadrack Malipane and Jacob Malope were arrested over a week ago, days before Boitumelo Mokhari handed herself over to police in Sandton.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the state alleged that at the centre of the plot to kill Mokhari was the divorce proceedings he instituted against his estranged wife.

“They all face a charge of conspiracy to kill advocate Mokhari and will be back in court on 14 June 2022 after their case was postponed for further investigations.’’