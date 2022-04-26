Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why

The Department of Social Development says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.

With the national national state of disaster that was implemented due to COVID-19 coming to an end, those who were previously receiving the R350 social relief of distress grants will have to re-apply, according to the Department of Social Development.

Africa Melane spoke to Paseka Letsatsi, the head of communications at Sassa, about why this needs to happen and the process that will be followed.

Letsatsi says previously, the grants were being processed through the national state of disaster but since that has ended, the Social Assistance Act had to be reinstated, which has its own requirements.

This means that recipients will have to reapply to follow the requirements of the Social Assistance Act in order to continue receiving their R350 assistance.

During the state of the nation address earlier in April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the grant would be extended until March 2023.

To find out more listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Beneficiaries now have to re-apply for the R350 grant, here's why