ANC Women's League wants Khawe to answer to spousal abuse claims

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC Women’s League in Gauteng has called for the party’s provincial secretary Jacob Khawe to be hauled before its Integrity Commission over claims he abused his wife.

The league said while it respected that Khawe was innocent until proven guilty, it believed perceptions that he had laid hands on his partner couldn't be met with silence by the ANC.

Several images of his soon to be ex-wife have been circulating on social media with weekend newspapers claiming she accused the provincial leader of beating her when she questioned his commitment to their marriage.

Khawe has remained mostly silent, only giving away his thoughts via WhatsApp status updates.

The claims are serious, more so considering the startling figure that at least one in five South African women experience physical violence by their partners.

But the ANC in the province has remained mum on the issue.

The Women’s League in Gauteng said this was unacceptable, and they wanted action with Provincial Secretary Ester Mahlangu saying Khawe must go before the commission – even if his wife had not laid charges against him.

"The ANC has a duty to make sure that we do a fact-finding. We have an Integrity Commission where as members we are subjected to go to it and say I did, or I didn't do it".

Others have already started calling for Khawe to step aside while those in his corner claim this is a fabrication used to destroy his political career ahead of a crucial leadership race.