ANC North West calls party member's murder 'barbaric'

Masked assailants allegedly arrived at the ANC's Branch Biennial General Meeting in a white sedan and shot at the 38-year-old, also wounding a 30-year-old woman who was struck by a stray bullet.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress in the North West described as "barbaric" the shooting incident in which one of its members was killed near Brits over the weekend.

“The incident is regrettable as we expect all ANC members to conduct meetings in an environment that is pleasant, peaceful and devoid of any form of violence. We call on the entire leadership and membership of the ANC Madibeng subregion and the community at large with information that can assist police investigation to cooperate with law enforcement agencies,” said ANC provincial spokesperson Kenny Morolong.