ANC NEC moves to disband its women’s league

Eyewitness News understands that this decision was taken at the ANC’s special NEC on Monday, which was convened to deliberate overdraft policy documents ahead of the party’s policy conference which is due to sit in the coming months.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) has moved to disband its women’s league, but no task team has yet been finalised to take the structure to its elective conference.

Most have rejected suggestions that league president and convicted perjurer, Bathabile Dlamini, be appointed as the convener of a task team.

The ANC has attempted to approach its women’s league with some caution, first setting up a road map and then getting a task team to investigate the differences of opinions and challenges facing the structure.

Eyewitness News understands that it has now decided that the league, whose mandate has expired, must be disbanded.

And while some in the NEC have called for those without any interest in leading the structure to be part of the task team, leaders in the organisation have to also consider those claiming that this looks like a purge of the mighty structure that Bathabile Dlamini commanded.

Others have labelled it factional, questioning why the ANC Women’s League was being punished for not holding a conference over the past two years when the ANC itself had failed to hold its national general council.

Outcomes from the ANC NEC are likely to be made public in the coming days.