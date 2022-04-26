ANC considers bolstering labour policies to encourage job creation

In its draft economic discussion paper the party stated that ways should be found to make compliance with labour legislation 'easier' for employers and to make it more accessible to workers.

In its draft economic discussion paper the party stated that ways should be found to make compliance with labour legislation “easier” for employers and to make it more accessible to workers.

It proposed changes to some of the labour institutions in the country as a way to remedy the identified challenge.

While the ANC admitted that labour legislation was often blamed for economic stagnation, it said there was a need to directly address obstacles to growth such as inadequate skills development, mismanagement and corruption, rising crime, deteriorating municipalities and structural shifts in the economy.

It also recognised, though, that tax incentives should be linked to job creation, meaning businesses would be rewarded for being labour intensive.

It stated that there were gaps in the labour laws that needed to be fixed, more so for the protection of workers and employers.

The document said the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration should be modernised so that dispute cases can be heard within days and not months.

It also called for the Unemployment Insurance Fund to be “fixed” so that workers and companies could receive their funds in a matter of days and not months while advocating for investment in the labour courts, Compensation Fund set as and other key labour institutions to make it more efficient.