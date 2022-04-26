ANC co-opts Nyawose into its Regional Executive Committee

Three of its leaders announced that adding Nyawose and Nolubabalo Mthembu-Zondi into their REC was part of their bid to build unity in the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in eThekwini has co-opted Thabani Nyawose, who lost a bid to become its regional head to Zandile Gumede last month, into its Regional Executive Committee (REC).

eThekwini is the ANC's largest region in the country. It is expected to have some sway over how KwaZulu-Natal's provincial conference would pan out and ultimately who it would back at the ANC's December elective conference.

Gumede, who was elected in absentia, was also not performing her duties as she stepped aside due to the corruption charges she faced.

"We are quite aware that the co-option is not only forging unity but we identified in two people quality leadership, even amongst those who did not support the sitting leadership," said regional spokesperson Mlondolozi Mkhize.