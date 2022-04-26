Alleged Parliament arsonist waiting for outcome of bail dismissal challenge

Zandile Mafe approached the Western Cape High Court on Monday to challenge the dismissal of his bail application.

CAPE TOWN - The alleged Parliament arsonist will have to wait to hear whether he'll be granted bail.

In January, the National Assembly building was severely damaged by a fire and Mafe was arrested.

Zandile Mafe denied setting Parliament on fire, but the state maintained it can prove he bought petrol, sneaked in and lit a match.

In court papers prosecutors revealed evidence that the arson attack was premeditated.

The state submitted video footage showing him executing the arson attack in a cool, methodical and calculated fashion.

But why would he do this?

The prosecution believed his alleged confession to police shows Mafe harbours intense resentment towards the South African government and prominent political figures, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.