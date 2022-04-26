Alleged Klawer child killer to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Daniel Smit, 56, appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the West Coast town of Klawer will undergo a period of observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital.

Daniel Smit, 56, appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. He was arrested in February after parts of Jerobejin Van Wyk's body were found in a drain on his property.

The accused is due back in the dock on 23 May.

"We are of the view that this is playing cat and mouse with the community we are fully aware of what he has done, and we feel that justice needs to be served. He needs to stand trial for his deeds," said community activist Billy Claasen.