Urban areas account for most of the new COVID-19 cases – Health dept

South Africans were urged to remain vigilant even under the relaxed COVID-19 regulations as the country sees an increase in the number of daily infections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health said urban areas across the country continued to be the ones recording the highest numbers of new COVID-19 infections.

South Africans were urged to remain vigilant even under the relaxed COVID-19 regulations as the country sees an increase in the number of daily cases.

In the latest reporting cycle, more than 3,000 new infections were confirmed bringing the number of active cases to over 29,000.

Gauteng is responsible for the lion share of the active cases with over 9,600 recorded so far. It is followed by the Western Cape with over 5,300.

The department’s deputy director general Dr Nicholas Crisp said while it was early days in the new infections spike to determine whether this is the fifth COVID-19 wave, the country experienced a flare-up and it was mostly in urban areas.

“All the urban areas have increased quite substantially and we are seeing high positivity rates of tests, so the whole of Gauteng, most of the Western Cape, and all the other major centres like eThekwini, Mangaung and Gqeberha.”

Crisp said some members of the of the public were misinformed about their immunity and may be at risk as a result.

“People now think that because there is some immunity in the community, that everybody is not infected. That’s not the case. You do need to get vaccinated. You do need to get repeatedly exposed to the protein.”

He also warned that the winter months come with increased risk of respiratory infections such as the common cold of respiratory syncytial virus among children but to stop the spread of disease, people should rather stay home and visit the doctor when feeling unwell.