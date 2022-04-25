UN team arrives in KZN to assist with rebuilding after deadly floods

The UN South Africa's technical team will meet with various stakeholders, including the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the eThekwini Municipality, to assess the areas they could support.

DURBAN - A United Nations technical team arrived in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as part of a three-day visit to the flood-ravaged province.

The UN South Africa's technical team will meet with various stakeholders, including the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and the eThekwini Municipality, to assess the areas they could support.



It has been almost two weeks since the devastating floods left thousands displaced, 435 people dead, while 54 were still reported missing.

Mop-up operations are underway and several NGOs are trying to support communities. Families are desperately in need of food, water, and shelter.

"We have been supporting the province following the floods in 2019 and the civil unrest of last year and will continue to support rebuilding efforts to ensure that no one is left behind. This is as part of the Memorandum of Understanding that we have in place with the provincial leadership in that province," said the UN SA's Zeenat Abdool.