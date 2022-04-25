Two suspects in Kgomotso Diale murder case back in court in May

JOHANNESBURG - The two men linked to the killing of Pimville resident Kgomotso Diale are expected back in the Protea Magistrate's Court in May, where they'll face two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, among others.

The pair, aged 29 and 33, were arrested at a house in Dlamini, Soweto, last week.

Diale was among a group of residents who had gone to the neighbouring Chicken Farm informal settlement to seek leads on recent incidents of cable theft in the area when he and several others were shot.

Following the incident, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the Kliptown policing precinct and implemented several interventions including the deployment of 12 detectives to probe the shooting.

A third suspect was fatally shot after firing at officers when they entered the rooms they were in.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the arrest was a result of a tip-off.

“Tebogo Molapo and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi appeared at the Protea Magistrate's Court in connection with their alleged involvement in the murder of Kgomotso Diale. They were remanded in custody until 4 May 2022 for legal representation.”

The 43-year-old was laid to rest on Saturday.