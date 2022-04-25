Shilowa: Scopa chair overreacted in meeting where ANC blamed for Eskom 'mess'

Qama Qukula | Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says the tense meeting that saw Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso walkout last week Friday could have been handled differently



Mavuso told Parliament's Scopa that the mess at Eskom was caused by the ANC-led government



Shilowa says Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa overreacted when he told Mavuso that she could leave the meeting



The heated exchange between Eskom board member Busi Mavuso and Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa could have been avoided, says former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa.

Mavuso blamed the ANC for Eskom's problems during a Scopa meeting on Friday and later stormed out.

"This is the mess of the ANC-led government", she said during a clash with Hlengwa.

Mavuso walked out of the meeting after Hlengwa suggested that she should excuse herself due to her behaviour and "theatrics".

Shilowa says Hlengwa overreacted and was wrong to say Mavuso must go. He says Mavuso could have used a different tone "but there was no need for her to have been asked to leave".

Me saying that I think the chairperson of Scopa overreacted is not a defence of Busisiwe because I think the board is doing a great job. It's simply to say, if one listens to her very carefully... she's saying you can't hold us accountable for the delays of Kusile and Medupi before our time but we have given you a commitment, which we want you to hold us to, that we will complete this one by 2023. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

Could she have handled the matter differently? Not in terms of raising the issues, but I don't think she should have offered to leave. She should have stayed there and, if asked, to explain where she's coming from. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

Shilowa, who has been very critical of the Eskom board in the past, says the bigger mess lies with the Department of Public Enterprises.

He claims that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his department have not been taken to task for their role in Eskom's problems.

The department has criticised Mavuso for her behaviour during the meeting on Friday, which Shilowa has slammed as hypocritical.

He says the department has refused to take accountability for Eskom's woes. "That's why it's laughable that they think they can hold her accountable", he says.

The thing for me that I find hypocritical though is the department saying she was unprofessional and all that. This is a department whose minister has not done an interview on Eskom for more than a year, who is not willing to be held accountable by the media on behalf of the public on this matter. So it's a bigger mess that needs to be sorted out. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

Even if they thought that she has done something wrong, you phone her and say we don't understand what happened, what happened and why did this happen, etc. Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Gauteng premier

