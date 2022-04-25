Seven men accused of murdering Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot back in dock

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

JOHANNESBURG - The seven men accused of murdering Elvis Nyathi, a Zimbabwean national and Diesploot resident are expected back in the Randburg Magistrates Court, in Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

The group appeared in court last week where the matter was postponed to Monday.

The seven accused are expected to apply for bail this morning when they return to the dock.

On Friday, accused number three delayed court proceedings as he requested time to get legal representation from legal aid.

His lawyer told the court that she would be recusing herself, citing a lack of communication with her client.

The men were arrested for the murder of Nyathi during the violent protests in Diepsloot earlier this month.



Migrants were allegedly being accused of committing crimes in the area.