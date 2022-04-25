Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Prison torture claims of murder accused in spotlight

The five men accused of murdering the football star will return to court on Monday morning as the trial is expected to make some progress.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria is hoping to hear from the head of the Kgosi Mampuru Prison on allegations of torture on one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The five men accused of murdering the football star will return to court on Monday morning as the trial is expected to make some progress.

They are accused of being behind the tragic shooting of the Bafana Bafana captain in Vosloorus in 2014.

During court proceedings last week, the lawyer for the first four accused told the court that the third accused, Mthobisi Carlos Mncube, had been assaulted while in the court’s holding cells earlier this month and had also been tortured at the Kgosi Mampuru Prison.

Mncube is the key accused in this matter as the State claims to have found the firearm that killed Meyiwa at his home in Malvern.

His lawyer, Advocate Malesela Teffo, told the court that Mncube’s move from the Johannesburg Prison to Kgosi Mampuru was unlawful.

"The accused is serving sentence for a matter that had been in the jurisdiction of Johannesburg central," Teffo said.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has viewed the allegations of torture in a serious light, saying that the rights of inmates cannot be ignored.

After several delays over the last few weeks, the court will hear from the first witness in the trial on Monday morning.