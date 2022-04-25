SA set to miss malaria elimination deadline for second time
The World Health Organization on Monday said that progress in eradicating the disease had stalled in recent years, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa is set to miss its malaria elimination target for a second time in a decade.
Monday, 25 April marks World Malaria Day.
The World Health Organization on Monday said that progress in eradicating the disease had stalled in recent years, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.
South Africa missed its target in 2018.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)'s Professor Jaishree Raman said: "The region has a target to try and eliminate malaria by 2023, which means programmes and healthcare professionals need to ensure every malaria case is detected."