SA records 3,222 new COVID cases, 5 more fatalities

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has confirmed 3,222 new COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, five more deaths have been recorded.

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 100,303.

To date, 34.5 million vaccines have been rolled out in the country.