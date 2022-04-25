Maile: Gauteng municipalities rack up R23.6 bn in fruitless expenditure

Although the figure represents a decrease of over R14 billion, the provincial government is still worried.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng municipalities incurred a total of R23.6 billion in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure for the 2020/2021 financial year, according to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile.

Maile was briefing reporters on Monday about the state of Gauteng municipalities.

Irregular and wasteful expenditure is nothing new in South African government institutions that continuously flout provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Maile said the highest recorded irregular and fruitless expenditure was in the City of Johannesburg at R16.6 billion. Tshwane stood at nearly R14 billion.

However, there were also glimmers of hope as Ekurhuleni, the Midvaal and Merafong did not incur unauthorised expenditure in the 2020/2021 financial year.

He said some cases could be referred for forensic investigation after further assessments as part of their wasteful expenditure reduction strategy.

EKURHULENI SHINES

Ekurhuleni is the only stable municipality among Gauteng’s eleven local government entities.

The Midvaal, which recovered from years of instability under former Mayor Bongani Baloyi’s tenure, has been described as being at low risk of dysfunction.

Maile said seven municipalities were at risk and required close monitoring and support. These include Tswane, Johannesburg, Mogale City, and Sedibeng.

Meanwhile, Emfuleni and Merafong are downright dysfunctional.

Maile said municipalities were continuously adopting unfunded budgets that could not meet financial obligations – in turn, negatively affecting service delivery and sustainability.

"The municipalities - working with two other spheres of government - have plans and we must implement those plans. Budget allocated for provision of services... we must make sure those budgets are utilised optimally and there is transparency and accountability."

He said the provincial government was providing support to the affected municipalities.