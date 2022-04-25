Mafe set Parly on fire because of his unhappiness with SA govt - State

As for the motive, the State claims it flows from Zandile Mafe's deeply held political, ideological, and philosophical beliefs, as well as an intense resentment towards the South African government.

CAPE TOWN - The torching of Parliament in January may have been politically motivated.

The prosecution suggests Zandile Mafe started the fire because of his unhappiness with the South African government.

The fire on 2 January caused major damage and has rendered the National Assembly unusable.

In court papers, the State details how it believes Zandile Mafe bought petrol in a bottle and headed to Parliament.

He then allegedly sneaked into the precinct and spent some time on the grounds.

The prosecution will also set out to prove he used matches, boxes, paper, and the petrol he purchased to set Parliament alight.

Court papers indicate this detail was revealed in Mafe's confession to police officers.

Mafe claims he was sleeping outside Parliament when he was woken up by police officers and for the first time saw the building on fire.

The accused has challenged the dismissal of his bail application and judgment has been reserved.