Lesufi to be at disciplinary hearing of 36 pupils suspended for 'dagga day' vid

A video showing pupils in school uniform smoking what is believed to be marijuana made the rounds last week Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will be present at the disciplinary hearing of 36 pupils from Leondale High School on Monday.

This follows a discussion that he had with the parents and staff about what happened on the so-called dagga day last week.

The pupils were suspended on Friday, pending an investigation into the incident.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson, Steve Mabona: "We then acknowledged that that investigation will continue and as soon as we are ready with the outcome, we will then give to the parents. We also appeal to parents to support the school in all activities and make sure that they talk to their children to uphold discipline so that when they come to school, they know that they are there to be educated."