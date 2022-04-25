K43 and Provincial Road reopens as Finetown protesters disperse

Traffic flow was interrupted on Monday morning after residents took to the streets to vent their frustrations over several service delivery issues including housing and electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Metro Police said protesting residents of the Meriting informal settlement in Finetown dispersed and the situation was under control following reports of violence on Monday morning.

Morning traffic flow was interrupted as residents took to the streets to vent their frustrations over several service delivery issues including housing and electricity.

Protesters barricaded the K43 and Provincial Road with rubble. There were also reports that passing vehicles were being pelted with stones.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla said officers were still there to keep an eye on the area.

“K43 and Provincial Road in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, has been reopened for traffic to flow. This is following earlier protests where residents of the Meriting informal settlement had blocked off the roadway with burning tyres and rocks. The situation in the area is currently quiet as protesters have dispersed.”