Four men handed life terms for 2018 murder of Heila Kilian in Still Bay

The four were sentenced by the Circuit High Court in George on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Four convicted killers have been slapped with life sentences.

They murdered a woman in the southern Cape town of Still Bay in 2018.

On Friday, the four were sentenced by the Circuit High Court in George.

Heila Kilian had been enjoying a braai with family at a farm in April 2018, when they were attacked by a group of men.

One of them randomly shot at the group, wounding Kilian.

She later died.

The assailants handcuffed two men before ransacking the house.

They fled in a bakkie with an undisclosed amount of money, firearms and knives.

A second woman managed to escape and alerted police.

Later that same year, police recovered the stolen vehicle and this led to the arrest of one of the suspects.

Further arrests were made in February 2019.