First witness details what he found at Senzo Meyiwa's murder scene

The Bafana Bafana captain was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has given a detailed description of what he found on the scene of the soccer star's murder, eight years ago.

The trial finally got underway in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning. This is after weeks of delays and postponements.

The Bafana Bafana captain was killed at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia was one of two police officers to arrive on the scene of Meyiwa's murder on the early morning of 27 October 2014.

Mosia said he drew a sketch of the crime scene while his colleague took pictures.

He said later that day, he returned to the crime scene with an appointed task team.

"As we were investigating, we followed the movement of the bullet. The bullet hole was at the back of the door, the kitchen door, we traced the movement of the bullet and managed to find the bullet on top of the kitchen unit behind glass jars."

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has asked whether Mosia thinks the scene could have been tampered with but State Advocate George Baloyi said this would be addressed later in the testimony.