Finetown residents block roads, burn tyres in service delivery protest

JOHANNESBURG - Finetown residents in the south of Johannesburg on Monday morning barricaded the K43 and provincial roads with rocks and burning tyres in a service delivery protest over housing and electricity issues.

Motorists have been urged to avoid affected routes which include Provincial Road and the Golden Highway due to reports of passing vehicles being pelted with stones by the protesters.

The Joburg metro police’s Xolani Fihla said that motorists should rather use alternative routes as the roads.

"The situation in the area... residents of Finetown are protesting over various several service delivery issues. Officers have been deployed and this is affecting traffic leaving Ennerdale. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution. Rather avoid K43 and Provincial Road and Golden Highway," Fihla said.