Estranged wife of advocate William Mokhari, two men released on bail

They appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday accused of plotting to kill Mokhari.

CAPE TOWN - The estranged wife of renowned senior counsel William Mokhari and two men have been released on bail of R3,000.

Shadrack Malipane and Jacob Malope were arrested over a week ago, days before Boitumelo Mokhari handed herself over to police in Sandton.

"The State alleged that at the centre of the plot to kill Advocate Mokhari is the divorce proceedings that he instituted against his wife Boitumelo Joyce Mokhari," said the National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane.

The matter has been postponed to 14 June for further investigation.