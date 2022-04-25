Eskom urges public to reduce electricity consumption, no power cuts yet

This was due to the delay in returning units to service and the loss of multiple generation units.

CAPE TOWN - This afternoon Eskom warned the power system was severely constrained.

The power utility urged the public to reduce electricity consumption.

“While no load shedding is currently being implemented, Eskom requests the public to reduce the consumption of electricity as any further losses of generation will force the implementation of load shedding at very short notice,” said Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Mantshantsha said officials were working on returning a generation unit each at Matimba, Duvha and Arnot power stations to service before the evening peak.

While generation units at Arnot, Kendal, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service, Eskom said it would still rely heavily on emergency reserves to meet demand tonight.