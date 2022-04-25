Daughters of 2016 flood victim step up to help in KZN disaster

Following Brenda Scriven's disappearance during flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016, her three daughters are giving back to the search and rescue teams involved in operations following the recent floods in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Two weeks after the catastrophic floods in KwaZulu-Natal, families across the province are still desperately seeking closure as the search for their missing loved ones continues. And one family who knows their pain all too well, is that of Brenda Lynn Scriven.

Sixty-two-year-old Scriven disappeared during flooding in the province in 2016. For two weeks, police search and rescue teams - together with private emergency services and ordinary members of the public - scoured the city for her. But to date, she has not been found.

When the recent floods hit, it immediately brought back a swell of painful memories for her three daughters: Lindy Swales and Tammy and Kirsty Scriven.

"Every time it rains heavily like that I think it just does bring back a flood of memories," Lindy said this weekend.

"It just struck home," Tammy added.

"You can’t sleep, you can’t relax … You’re thinking about how other families are going to have to experience what we experienced and it’s very, very real. We know what we went through."

In honour of their beloved mother and of the dedicated men and women who worked around the clock to try and bring her home, in the wake of Scriven’s disappearance her daughters set up Brenda’s Angels: a non-profit that works to raise funds to train search and rescue dogs, which are a critical part of rescue and recovery operations.

"One dog in the field is equivalent to approx 20 to 30 people in the field, so they are integral to a search. But we don’t have sufficient dogs in the field in terms of SAPS or any state organisation. So our main priority is to try and fundraise to put more search and rescue dogs into the field, which will allow, when we’ve got situations like this, that the dogs can actually rotate so they’re not working every single day, full days and are actually having on and off shifts; and just generally also making sure that they are retired at the right age, that there’s also a successor coming in as a dog approaches retirement age," Lindy said.

After their mother, Brenda Scriven, disappeared during flooding in KwaZulu-Natal in 2016, Lindy Swales and Tammy and Kirsty Scriven set up Brenda's Angels, a non-profit that raises funds to train search and rescue dogs. Picture: Bernadette Wicks/Eyewitness News

Over and above this, though, they also work to provide relief for affected communities and to support the search and rescue teams with whatever they need.

"Whenever there’s any kind of flood or natural disaster, I think we all kick into 'let’s go help' mode. We will try to rally up volunteers, we do fundraising, we'll try and help to get stuff into the communities," Lindy said.

A year after she disappeared, Scriven’s daughters went to court to have their mother declared deceased. But it took them years to fully accept she was gone. And said Tammy, the main aim of Brenda’s Angels is to provide more families with the closure they were never able to get.

"We’re a very, very close family so we had that support. Not everyone has that. And you’ve got people now that have lost everything. So we try to can give them just a little bit of help and especially that closure," she said.

Despite the fact that Scriven was ultimately never found, the sisters were deeply moved by the tireless efforts of the various search and rescue teams that worked to try and bring her home and strive to give back to them, through Brenda’s Angels.

"Although we couldn’t get the closure - and I think that's why we’re so close and so fond of the search and rescue teams - they showed us so much patience, love and care. They explained to us what they thought, the process they went through. They explained to us what was done and why and how. So I think that they care and that is why it’s so important for us to still keep giving back," said Tammy.

The sisters have nothing but praise for these brave men and women and their work with them over the years has only deepened their respect for them.

"It’s also - as devastating as it is for the families - I promise you that these search and rescue guys - when they’re not able to give a family closure, it deeply affects them too. So I think they don’t get enough recognition for the work they do. They put themselves at risk every single day going out there for people they don't even know," Lindy said.

For her and her sisters, this is how they pay homage to these men and women and to their mother.