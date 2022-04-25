Cosatu to use May Day KZN celebration funds to help those affected

It's indicated money that would have been spent on preparations for May Day celebrations in KZN will instead be donated to communities affected by the recent floods.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu is giving up big May Day celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal to redirect funds towards flooding assistance.

On Monday, the trade union federation shared its plans for events on 1 May, which is International Workers Day.

Marches and rallies will be held across seven provinces, reflecting on the struggles, sacrifices and victories of workers since 1886.

Cosatu's main rally will be in the North West at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. However, the federation is not going big in KwaZulu-Natal.

It's indicated money that would have been spent on preparations for May Day celebrations in that province will instead be donated to communities affected by the recent floods.

Members said they would also use this year's celebrations to recommit to the fight against slave wages, retrenchments and inhumane working conditions.

Cosatu said one of its biggest fights was against retrenchments as it aimed to address record unemployment of 46%.