Celebrate floral diversity at a national botanical garden for free this weekend

As part of the international Nature Project Challenge, South Africa will be granting free entrance to its 11 national botanical gardens for the challenge starting 29 April through to 2 May – perfect for South Africans looking for something to do this long weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Fresh off the heels of last Friday’s Earth Day, South Africa joins more than 400 countries in the world for the 2022 City Nature Project Challenge in celebration of the biodiversity found in natural habitats around the world.

The aim of the project is not just to allow the country free entrance to participate in the challenge, but also to celebrate the country’s vast biodiversity by making these gardens accessible to all South Africans where our biodiversity ranks third in the world.

To participate in the exciting challenge, South Africans can join millions around the world by posting the content they create through their pictures, videos and other material to the global City Nature Challenge platform, which is easily accessed by downloading the City Nature Challenge app.

“The South African National Biodiversity Institute is proud to be participating in the 2022 City Nature Challenge and is proud, too, of the critical role each of the national gardens plays in protecting and showcasing the astonishingly rich biodiversity of our country,” said Nontsikelelo Mpulo, director of marketing, communication and commercialisation at SANBI.

This year’s City Nature Challenge puts special emphasis on human observation of the beauty and intricate details of the participating country’s incredible biodiversity.

“So often our eye is drawn to the large, sweeping and beautiful vista of a garden. But real wonder also lies in the intricacy of how petals are arranged in living flowers; of the many, many different shades of green on one tree; and of the activity of pollinators and other garden creatures,” notes Mpulo.

So take a break from the business of the country’s sprawling cityscapes and escape into the natural wonders the country is famous for this long weekend from the comfort of your own city.

Participating gardens include:

- Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden (Cape Town)

- Harold Porter National Botanical Garden (Betty’s Bay)

- Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden (near Worcester)

- Hantam National Botanical Garden (near Nieuwoudtville)

- Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden (Roodepoort)

- Free State National Botanical Garden

- KZN National Botanical Garden

- Pretoria National Botanical Garden

- Lowveld National Botanical Garden (Mbombela)

- Kwelera National Botanical Garden (East London)

- Thohoyandou Botanical Garden