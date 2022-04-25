Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to challenge dismissal of bail bid

The 49-year-old faces four charges relating to the blaze that gutted Parliament's National Assembly building at the start of this year.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, is set to challenge the dismissal of his bail bid on Monday.

In February, the Cape Town Regional Court ruled that Mafe had failed to prove exceptional circumstances as to why he should be released on bail.

The 49-year-old faces four charges relating to the blaze that gutted Parliament's National Assembly building at the start of this year.

He was arrested on the same day that a fire destroyed Parliament’s National Assembly Chamber and damaged sections of the Old Assembly Building.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit arson and terrorism, theft, arson as well as a separate terrorism charge.

The case is currently before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, where the matter has been remanded until 12 May as the State's forensic team is still carrying out its investigation at the crime scene.

The defence claims that their client is innocent and is being made a scapegoat.