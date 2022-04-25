2 game rangers accused of wildlife trafficking due in court

The duo allegedly provided tactical information to rhino poaching syndicates in exchange for bribes.

CAPE TOWN - Two game rangers accused of wildlife trafficking are due in court on Monday.

They were apprehended during an operation over the weekend.

The Hawks' Bonnie Nxumalo said that the investigation was ongoing and further arrests are expected.

"The two rangers, who are aged 56 and 60, are expected to appear today in the Bushbucks Magistrate's Court. They are facing charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud, which relates to wildlife trafficking," Nxumalo said.