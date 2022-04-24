Zikalala: Damage to Prasa infrastructure due to floods estimated at R940m

He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the damage to Prasa-related infrastructure is estimated to be more than R940 million.



He said this is a demonstration of the ferocious nature of the floods that affected the province almost two weeks ago.



Zikalala was providing an update on the KZN government's response to the impact of the disaster on Sunday afternoon.

He said the province needs more than R1.9 billion to complete recovery required in affected parts of province.

Zikalala said the flood death toll remains at 435 and 54 people are still missing.

He has also indicated that more than 6,200 people have been left homeless.

Zikalala said the building of new temporary homes has started and the focus is to accommodate the over four thousand affected families.

“The number of those who remain in shelters is 7,245 people in eThekwini, 245 people in KwaDukuza shelters.”

He said by the end of this week, the displaced families will be placed in their temporary homes.