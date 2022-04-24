Thunderstorms, flooding, and strong winds predicted for KZN, EC and FS

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says parts of the country will see more torrential rainfall as dangerous flash flooding risks hitting already drenched areas.

Several warnings of widespread thunderstorms, flash floods and strong winds were issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape as well as the Free State.

Last week's sustained downpours left a trail of destruction claiming over 400 lives while 72 people, including children are still missing.

Forecaster Venetia Phakula said they had issued level 4 warning for localised flooding and mud slides, especially in informal settlements.