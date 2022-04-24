Sanral suspends payment of toll fees along N2 in KwaZulu-Natal

Motorists won't have to pay fees at the Othongathi and Mvoti toll plazas following the recent floods which collapsed road infrastructure and submerged bridges in water.

JOHANNESBURG - National roads agency Sanral has suspended the payment of toll fees on the N2 route in KwaZulu-Natal.

The floodwaters, which have claimed over 400 lives were triggered by torrential rains that lashed the province last week.

Transport Minister Fikile Mabula said the toll fee suspension would alleviate the plight of those affected by the closure of major routes.

The minister's spokesperson Lawrence Venkile said, “Over the next few months, Sanral will play a leading role in road repairs in the province.”