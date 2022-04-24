SA’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise amid fears of fifth wave

There's been another notable rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infections as 4,230 tests came back positive over the last 24-hour recording period.

JOHANNESBURG - There's been another notable rise in South Africa's daily COVID-19 infections as 4,230 tests came back positive over the last 24-hour recording period.

This increase represents a 16.8% positivity rate.

Most new cases were picked up in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

There are rising concerns that the country could be seeing the start of the fifth wave of infections.

However, the Health Department said it was closely monitoring the rapid increase of COVID-19 infections and would inform the public if the situation became alarming.

The ongoing unfortunate backlog by the department has uncovered 12 more COVID-19 related fatalities with two of these having occurred over the past 48 hours.