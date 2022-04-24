Recipients of COVID-19’s SRD grant will have to reapply

The Social Development Department says millions of recipients who were receiving the R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant will have to reapply for it.

Following the lifting of the national state of disaster, the payment of the grant would be provided under a new legislative framework.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his State of the Nation Address earlier this year that the relief measure will be extended until March next year.

The department's spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said, "Given that the COVID-19 SRD will now be provided for under a new legislative framework, those in need of assistance will have to apply for the COVID-19 SRD grant or reapply if they were previously in receipt of this grant. Fortunately, the whole process will still be online."