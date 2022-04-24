Police on the hunt for suspects accused of murdering Durban municipal worker

Police in eThekwini are searching for suspects who allegedly murdered a female municipal worker in Ottawa East of Durban.

It's reported the employee was carrying out her daily duties at a water tanker filling point on Saturday afternoon when she was shot.

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the search for her killers.

Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela has appeal to anyone with information to come forward.