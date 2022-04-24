MSF voices health concerns for flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal

MSF has raised concerns over the issue of access to clean water in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the devastating floods.

JOHANNESBURG - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has raised concerns over the issue of access to clean water in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the devastating floods.

The organisation said through its contribution to vulnerable affected communities in eThekwini, it had discovered that many people faced a critical shortage of clean water and adequate sanitation.

eThekwini was one of the province's worst affected by the recent floods.

Families have lost homes and loved ones due to the disaster and they are picking up the pieces.

MSF is one of many organisations providing help to thousands in KwaZulu-Natal. Its teams have been distributing food, clothes, and blankets to at least four shelters housing displaced families in Ntuzuma, south of Durban.

It’s also donated 25 portable toilets and four water tanks but said more was needed.

MSF’s Monica Genya said, “The city remains in crisis 10 days after the storm and it is now primarily a crisis of water and sanitation to hospitals, clinics and communities. Failure to get this right could spell a deepening health crisis characterised by waterborne disease."