GDE investigating video of pupils taking part in so-called 'dagga day'

A video has been widely circulated online showing the school children smoking what is believed to be marijuana on school grounds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it will discuss with parents' what action will be taken against pupils who took part in a so-called “dagga day” at Leondale High School in the east of Johannesburg.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said 36 pupils have been suspended so far pending an investigation.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the reasons for why learners were not supervised. The school has 1,900 learners enrolled."